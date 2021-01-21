Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.00. 9,455,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 36,133,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 377.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 636,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Exela Technologies by 3,610.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

