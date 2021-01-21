Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Raised by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXC. Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

