ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Position Decreased by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,771 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.23% of ExlService worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ExlService by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,525.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel Meckey sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $123,733.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,624 shares of company stock valued at $8,564,464 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

ExlService stock opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $89.29.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

