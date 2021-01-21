eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles Sells 15,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,385,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,860,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EXPI traded up $5.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.73. 1,151,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,221. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.82 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.07.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 19th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, February 12th.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $564.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.50 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.