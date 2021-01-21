Expanse (EXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $599,568.62

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $599,568.62 and approximately $4,690.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,949.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1,162.59 or 0.03756446 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00436392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.46 or 0.01345634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.41 or 0.00573222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00418768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.28 or 0.00269097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00022903 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

