Expanse Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market capitalization of $628,966.13 and approximately $3,548.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.78 or 0.03858457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.25 or 0.00420824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $447.51 or 0.01413266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.19 or 0.00584830 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.65 or 0.00434699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00023430 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

