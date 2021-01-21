Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
EXPGF stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. Experian has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.
Experian Company Profile
