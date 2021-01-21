Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EXPGF stock opened at $36.37 on Thursday. Experian has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

