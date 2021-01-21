Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) shares rose 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 3,965,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,421,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in Experience Investment by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Experience Investment by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,020,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Experience Investment by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Experience Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

