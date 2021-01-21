Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will post sales of $89.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.33 million and the highest is $90.10 million. Exponent reported sales of $102.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $370.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $369.42 million to $371.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $406.39 million, with estimates ranging from $397.88 million to $414.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exponent.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

EXPO stock opened at $96.78 on Thursday. Exponent has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.32.

In other news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,564.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,911,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Exponent by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exponent (EXPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.