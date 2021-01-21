Exponent, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exponent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $96.78 on Thursday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Exponent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exponent by 818.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $395,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,656,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 282,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,746 shares of company stock worth $15,233,621. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

