Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,817 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 113,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 86,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Shares of XOM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $68.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

