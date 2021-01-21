Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

