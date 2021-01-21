Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average is $39.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

