F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $201.06

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $201.06 and last traded at $201.01, with a volume of 14783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.65.
Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,982.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 45.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.
F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.