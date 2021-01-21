F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $201.06

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $201.06 and last traded at $201.01, with a volume of 14783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $198.65.

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,609.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,104,982.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,906,814 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in F5 Networks by 45.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth about $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.