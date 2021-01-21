Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Sells $11,963,017.50 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Friday, January 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total transaction of $11,606,807.50.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $11,264,470.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total transaction of $12,055,202.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $11,861,435.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $15,657,750.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total transaction of $11,975,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total transaction of $11,988,077.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,110,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,168,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.03. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.