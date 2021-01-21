Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $5.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.15. 1,186,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,324,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.86. The company has a market cap of $778.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,241,731 shares of company stock valued at $338,330,292. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,517,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

