Fair Isaac (FICO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fair Isaac to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $503.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.70.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,637.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

