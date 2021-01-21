FantasyGold (FGC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $118.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market cap of $223,679.48 and $118.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00050481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00125021 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00280582 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00068614 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

