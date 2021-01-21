FantasyGold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 29% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $171,236.80 and $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FantasyGold has traded 65.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00052579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00127154 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00291735 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00073606 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

