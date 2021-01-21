Fantom Reaches Market Cap of $67.62 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Fantom has a market capitalization of $67.62 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fantom has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00062776 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.39 or 0.00573923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.10 or 0.03918992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016509 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

FTM is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.