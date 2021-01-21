Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.95. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 249,496 shares trading hands.

FARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $101.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $97.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 595.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,352 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 55.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 62.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 35.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 107,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 24.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.