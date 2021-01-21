Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.07

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.95. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 249,496 shares trading hands.
FARM has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $101.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.58.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 595.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,352 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 55.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 62.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 35.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 107,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 24.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 20,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.
About Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM)
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
