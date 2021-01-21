Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 17,686 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 889,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $54.24. 111,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,995,085. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

