Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 21,118 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in Enbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

