Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 128.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 522.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 43.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.98, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.