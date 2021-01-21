Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 90,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 21,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.40. 174,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,106,047. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.52 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

