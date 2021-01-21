Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,190 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.1% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $356.01. 16,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.89. The company has a market cap of $337.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.