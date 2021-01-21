Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $11.73 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in General Mills by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after buying an additional 1,606,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after buying an additional 914,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 285.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 710,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,847,000 after purchasing an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $55.03. 4,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,685,076. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.01.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.