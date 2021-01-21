Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $22.83 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after purchasing an additional 289,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $907,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $885,140,000 after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.68. 12,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,332. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,105,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total transaction of $161,164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,280,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

