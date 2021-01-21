Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $92.43 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,486 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 4.8% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $92,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,673. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18.

