Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.11.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,131,526. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

