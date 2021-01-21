Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 4,983 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.53.

BAC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. 320,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,610,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

