Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after buying an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 589,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $164.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,826. The firm has a market cap of $186.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.46.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

