Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Emerson Electric by 8.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 6,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Emerson Electric by 14.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 32,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Emerson Electric by 15.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 181,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EMR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.29. 4,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.43. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.