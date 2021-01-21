Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $5,680,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 6.0% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.9% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,764 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in CVS Health by 9.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.01. 10,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596,668. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

