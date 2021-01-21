Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $25,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

