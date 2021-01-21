Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $117.93. 9,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,277. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

