Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 11,235 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,115 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 93.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.02. 2,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,354. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.43. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.95.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

