Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fastly also reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fastly in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 19,326 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $1,518,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,320,884.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,361,843.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,757 shares of company stock valued at $22,798,388 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 15,333.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $97.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

