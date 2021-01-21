Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE:FSLY opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.42 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $157,537.29. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 267,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,016.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $6,860,330.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,143.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,757 shares of company stock worth $22,798,388 over the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $927,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.