Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl Sells 35,000 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 35,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $4,016,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 125,035 shares in the company, valued at $14,349,016.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cindy Tahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, January 8th, Cindy Tahl sold 6,229 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,415.90.

On Monday, January 11th, Cindy Tahl sold 9,483 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.94, for a total value of $1,089,976.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $9.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.67. 1,033,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,466. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $121.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.