Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Down 8.6%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) traded down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.44 and last traded at $99.67. 1,055,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,326,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -55.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 327,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $27,999,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,889,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,242,969 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,929 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

