Feathercoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $12,432.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004965 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001062 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.