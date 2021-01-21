Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) is Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Federal Agricultural Mortgage accounts for 4.3% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 209.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 516.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 10.6% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGM traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.96. 1,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,541. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $847.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $683,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 657,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,935,557.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 319,149 shares of company stock valued at $22,695,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

