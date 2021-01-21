Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Holdings Decreased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769,214 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes makes up approximately 41.2% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 5.16% of Federated Hermes worth $147,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $38,838,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,053,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,519,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 103.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 646,456 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock worth $1,255,721 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE FHI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.49. 13,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,525. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

