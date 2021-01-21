FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,804 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in FedEx by 8,151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after buying an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after purchasing an additional 405,985 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,483,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX traded up $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $255.91. The stock had a trading volume of 35,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.28 and a 200 day moving average of $241.15. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,487.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares in the company, valued at $11,048,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

