Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) & Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

53.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Fate Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -84.34% -75.51% Fate Therapeutics -810.13% -35.51% -25.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 1 13 0 2.93

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 91.97%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $72.78, indicating a potential downside of 33.24%. Given Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fennec Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -11.94 Fate Therapeutics $10.68 million 890.49 -$98.15 million ($1.44) -75.70

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fennec Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company's NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development also includes ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; FATE-NK100 for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; and FATE-NK100 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.