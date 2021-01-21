Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on FERGY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of FERGY stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.