Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRRVY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Shares of Ferrovial stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.