Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Stock Price Down 0%

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.79 and last traded at $52.80. Approximately 38,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 62,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.82.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

