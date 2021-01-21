Filecoin Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.81 or 0.00067484 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $976.95 million and $264.41 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00050957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00123375 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00072886 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00276467 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00036939 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 44,789,262 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecoin

Filecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.